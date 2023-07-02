Alexandra Daddario is one of the most gorgeous actresses present in the Hollywood industry, who rose to fame for her performance in the Percy Jackson film series but actually got overnight popularity after playing a part in Baywatch. After Baywatch, Alexandra received film offers similar to that category and later, she was roped in for ‘True Detective’, where she had n*de scenes.

Apart from Daddario’s acting skills, she is also known for her witty humour and sarcastic comebacks. Keep on reading to know what she had to say to Barack Obama after he had asked HBO’s CEO to drop advance copies of ‘True Detective’. Scroll below.

This happened back in 2014 when President Barack Obama asked HBO’s CEO to drop off some advance copies of Alexandra Daddario starring ‘True Detective’. Knowing this, Alexandra couldn’t hold herself from giving a hilarious remark to it that had created quite a stir on the internet. Her initial reaction was amazement as she was quite surprised to understand that the President of America knew her. However, later, she took to her Twitter handle and jokingly wrote, “…. The president has seen my b**bs.”

After this response, Alexandra Daddario had led many headlines and was in the limelight for quite some time as the tweet had got 4,769 retweets along with 4,358 likes.

Earlier, in another conversation with the Interview, Alexandra opened up about her n*de scene in True Detective and said, “It was the first time I was n*de for anything, so I was definitely unnerved by that, but I think any implied misogyny is a result of defining the characters.” She further continued, “You see Woody Harrelson’s character as a family guy and then, all of a sudden, you see him in this very s*xual situation with this n*ked girl. It just completely changes the way you see him.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Alexandra Daddario’s witty reaction to Obama’s request to drop off advance copies of ‘True Detective‘? Let us know.

