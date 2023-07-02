Amber Heard is finally returning to normal life after losing her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp and attended the world premiere of her movie In The Fire, which was held at Italy’s Taormina Film Festival and with that she also has reactivated her social media account where she posted an image showing that her fans still admire her very much as she expressed her gratitude towards them.

For the unversed, after and during the trial last year, Amber faced a lot of harsh criticism from her haters online. She even left Hollywood to live in peace in Spain, but with time, she is returning to her passion which is acting, it seems, amid the rumours of her quitting showbiz.

Amber Heard taking to her Instagram handle, shared an image that shows her car being swarmed by fans contradicting all the hatred she faced over the past year; the love of her fans in this pic trumps it all. She captioned the picture, “Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film Festival for my latest movie, In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend.”

Amber Heard shared the photo on Saturday evening, and it has received thousands of likes, like the pic she shared prior to that from the Film Festival, looking so ethereal. But she is still not ready to face the hatred in the comments, and as a result of that, Heard limited her comment section; only a few messages could be seen. However, when several media houses reported her social media comeback story, people flooded their comment sections to troll the Aquaman actress.

Check out the post where she is being cheered and swarmed by her fans here,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

On the professional front, besides In the Fire, Amber Heard will reprise her role in the DCEU film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is expected to release in December this year.

