If you’ve been eagerly waiting for the release of Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, then this one’s for you. After the box office success of Brahmastra and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the silver screen with ‘Kabir Singh’ fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. But looks like fans will have to wait a little more to see him spell his magic once again as the film is unlikely to release on its scheduled date. Yes, you heard that right!

The film, slated to hit the screens on August 11, has been pushed. According to the latest media reports, the makers of RK starrer have decided to avoid the big clash on Aug 11 and move to December. With its old release date, the film was set to face a massive box office with Akshay Kumar-led ‘OMG 2’ and Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2.

According to the latest media reports, Animal makers have decided to release the film in December. A report in Box Office Worldwide reveals that the film might release on December 1. But if they finalise the same date, then it will have a clash yet again and this time with Fukrey 3 and Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’.

The report states, “As of now there is not certainty about when Animal will release but close source to production house states that Ranbir Kapoor starrer will release on 1st December. This means cricket World Cup will be over and it will arrive one week after Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. But it will clash with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur and Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3.”

Please note, as of now these are rumours and there’s no official confirmation from the makers of Animal’s changed release date yet. We shall wait for an official announcement.

