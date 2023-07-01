After the box office debacle, Adipurush is now gearing up for its OTT release. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, among others, in the lead roles, the film is helmed by Om Raut. Ever since it hit the big screens, it’s been at the receiving end and has been mired in controversies. The film became the talk of the town for hurting religious sentiment and becoming a mockery. While the film has fallen flat at the box office, its HD version has been leaked online. Yes, you heard that right!

The film, which released on June 16 was subjected to piracy and leaked on many pirated websites. Now, days after its theatrical release, its HD version was attacked. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports in Track Tollywood, Adipurush’s HD version has been attacked by hackers and it’s already available on pirated sites before its original digital release. The film is expected to hit the OTT platform in August. But we wonder if the leak will change its OTT release date. Another media reports state that, unaffected with the leak, the makers won’t change the date and will go ahead with the same date.

Meanwhile, Koimoi watched, reviewed and rated Adipurush with rated with 2 star and said it would have been better as an audiobook. An excerpt from the review read, “By now everyone knows this story is based on the epic ‘Ramayana’ and director Om Raut has penned the screenplay which is a chaotic mess consistently throughout the film. Working on the story is so emotionally embedded in every Indian, the makers chose the risk of telling the right story in the wrong way. The story was supposed to be the film’s USP but because It’s so close to every one of us, it’ll hurt you after a point of time.”

Coming back, how excited are you to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush on the OTT platform? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Disha Patani Dons A S*xy Pink Ensemble With A Plunging Neckline Flaunting Her Busty Assets & Gets Brutally Trolled By Fans Online, One Says “Har Jagah Bra Pehen Ke Chali Jaati Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News