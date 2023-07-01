Superstar Ranveer Singh has always been outshined with his contagious energy and flamboyant charm. The superstar who never leaves a chance to entertain the audience, has certainly dropped a fun lip-synching video of ‘Tum Kya Mile’ song from his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and teased his co-star Alia Bhatt.

As Ranveer shared the video on his social media, he can be seen lip-synching on ‘Tum Kya Mile’ song with different landscapes changing in the background. Scroll down for details.

While Ranveer Singh grabbed our attention with this interesting video, he left a fun teasing note to his co-star Alia Bhatt and wrote the caption – “Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi thha #TumKyaMile @aliaabhatt”

Well this indeed, displayed the amazing bond between these two superstars. Moreover, After impressing us with their chemistry in Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, are all set to entertain us with their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar’s storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. Filling in a much-awaited family entertainer void at the big screen – the colorful visuals, mesmerizing chemistry, musical spectacle coupled with drama, romance and right emotions, the film will surely create magic.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July, 2023.

