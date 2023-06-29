Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film on Netflix ‘Heart Of Stone’ which stars international stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She’s also making headlines for the song release ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, and it marks the return of Karan Johar’s directorial hiatus after a long time. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Alia opened up on her s*x fantasy, and it was her partner donning a ‘Sailor Uniform’. Ahem, ahem, are we’re sure that Ranbir Kapoor would look really hot in it!

Alia is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood, with a massive fan following and has over 78 million followers on Instagram. The actress is married to Ranbir, and the couple shares a daughter together named Raha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the throwback scoop, Alia Bhatt once confessed her s*x fantasy, and it’s too interesting to miss out on. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Alia revealed that she would want her partner to be dressed as a ‘Sailor Man’ and Ranbir Kapoor, are you listening? Haha!

With the change in time, Bollywood actors are becoming more vocal about the stigma around s*x and have openly started sharing their views on it. Alia Bhatt, for one, is always brutally honest with her fans and never misses out on an opportunity to grab the attention of her personal and professional life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhatt will be next seen in ‘Heart Of Stone’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. What are your thoughts on the actress spilling the beans on her s*x fantasy back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

For more Bollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan Yelled At R Balki & Said, “You Dumb Fool…” After He Asked Him Why He’s Been Screaming All Day, Recalls “I Asked, ‘Everything Okay?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News