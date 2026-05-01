Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi are putting their love story to the test on the big screens. We’re talking about the Bollywood romantic drama, Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey. Released in theatres today, it has opened to a favorable morning occupancy. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Ek Din Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

The biggest roadblock is the massive competition at the ticket windows. It will be fighting against Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. In Maharashtra, Aamir Khan’s production will also have to battle Raja Shivaji, which is witnessing houseful shows.

According to Sacnilk, Ek Din registered a morning occupancy of 9.62% on day 1. It is to be noted that Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer is screening across only 614 shows across the nation. The romantic drama witnessed a fair start, but the real test begins during the second half of the day. Amid strong competition, it remains to be seen whether it can drive footfall during the evening and night shows and deliver a respectable opening.

Ek Din performs better than O’Romeo & Mardaani 3

Interestingly, the May Day release has witnessed better response than most Bollywood biggies of 2026. It performed higher than Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo, which registered a morning occupancy of 8.63% on its day 1. The romantic drama also left behind Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 (8.97%). Despite limited shows, everything’s so far so good for Sunil Pandey’s film.

More about the romantic drama

Ek Din was released on May 1, 2026, and will benefit from the Labor Day holiday. The ensemble cast also features Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave, and Mansoor Khan, among others. It is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Off To A Flying Start In Marathi, 8 Crore+ Opening Confirmed!

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