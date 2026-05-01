Riteish Deshmukh’s historical action drama Raja Shivaji is witnessing mind-boggling trends at the box office. Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan co-starrer is set to achieve new milestones for Marathi cinema. Scroll below for the day 1 morning occupancy updates!

Splendid morning occupancy in the Marathi belt on day 1

Genelia Deshmukh’s production is a force to be reckoned with in the Marathi version. According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji opened to an impressive 53.71% occupancy during the morning shows on day 1, in the Marathi belt alone. The star pull is extremely strong, as it also features actors such as Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Sanjay Dutt, and Salman Khan, among others. Plus, word of mouth is extremely strong, helping it drive impressive spot bookings, especially in Maharashtra.

It has registered impressive occupancy, as high as 55% in Mumbai and 75% in Pune. The Hindi belt is still picking up the momentum. Limited shows have been allotted due to competition against Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Ek Din, and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Considering that factor, the response has been fair during the morning shows, with overall occupancy of 12.54%.

Selling tickets like hot cakes!

In the last one hour, Raja Shivaji has witnessed ticket sales of 17.76K on BookMyShow. The overall ticket sales since 7 AM this morning have crossed 60K. It is unusual for regional films to witness such mind-boggling trends, but the historical action drama is turning the tables, and how!

8 crore+ opening confirmed!

In advance booking alone, the historical action drama has registered advance booking worth 5.14 crore gross (excluding blocked seats), which is about 4.36 crore in net collection. Raja Shivaji is on track to make an 8 crore+ opening, all languages included. It will be creating history for Marathi cinema with the biggest ever opening!

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raja Shivaji X Review: “Every Marathi Will Swell With Pride” To “Box Office Juggernaut” – Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Is Roaring With Praises!

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