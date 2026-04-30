Patriot is one of the biggest releases of Mollywood in 2026, and we’re just a few hours away from its arrival in theaters. With two of the biggest icons of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty, coming together, the excitement is at its peak, and, as expected, advance bookings are happening at an impressive pace. It is on track to clock the second-biggest opening for Mollywood at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Reunion of Mollywood’s legends

The biggest driving force of the upcoming spy action thriller is the reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty. The legendary Mollywood superstars have collaborated on several occasions, but it has been a long time since their last movie together. When it comes to full-fledged roles, the duo last appeared together in Twenty:20, released in 2008.

So, after a gap of 17 years, the Mollywood legends are coming together, and as expected, Malayalam movie buffs are all charged up. Irrespective of word of mouth, Patriot is looking for a big start solely on the basis of the stardom of both actors.

Underwhelming promotions yet superb response in pre-sales

Despite a big reunion, the makers kept promotions low-key, and even promotional assets were below par. Patriot could have been promoted as an event film in Mollywood, but the makers didn’t. Nonetheless, fans of Mohanlal and Mammootty handled the situation and started booking tickets enthusiastically. In Kerala alone, the film has sold tickets worth 4 crore+ gross for day 1, and with some more hours to go, it has a chance to go beyond the 6 crore mark. Such a terrific response clearly indicates the strong interest on the ground level.

Day 1 prediction of Patriot

Based on advance booking trends, Patriot is well-positioned to deliver a strong start. Yes, due to the presence of Mohanlal and Mammootty, there’s urgency to book tickets in advance, but with a holiday tomorrow (May Day/Labor Day), strong walk-ins are likely from the neutral audience.

Overall, the spy action thriller targets a day 1 collection of 9-12 crore net at the Indian box office, which will be huge. With such an expected start, the film is set to register the second-biggest opening of Mollywood after L2: Empuraan (21 crore net).

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