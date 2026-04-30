Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, is just a few hours away from hitting the big screens. With the two biggest Malayalam superstars coming together after a long time, excitement is at its peak, and as expected, tickets are selling at an impressive pace. In the meantime, it has emerged as the second-fastest Malayalam film to reach the 4 crore milestone in opening-day pre-sales at the Kerala box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Patriot sets the Kerala box office on fire with pre-sales

The major market for the upcoming Malayalam spy action thriller remains Kerala, and as expected, the superstardom of Mohanlal and Mammootty is doing wonders in the advance booking stage. Despite underwhelming promotional assets and low-key promotions, the film has managed to enjoy solid bookings on the home turf. After kick-starting bookings on an impressive note, it has maintained the momentum.

It has been learned that Patriot has sold tickets worth 4 crore gross at the box office for day 1 in slightly over 47 hours. With this, it has become the second-fastest Malayalam film to reach the 4 crore opening-day pre-sales milestone in Kerala, behind only L2: Empuraan. Overall, it is the fourth-fastest film to achieve the feat after L2: Empuraan, Leo, and Coolie.

Beats Kerala bookings of Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 had a good buzz in Kerala before its release, resulting in day 1 pre-sales of 3.93 crore gross. Patriot has comfortably surpassed it with the current pre-sales standing at 4.01 crore gross. Other than Pushpa 2, it also surpassed Mohanlal’s own Malaikkottai Vaaliban, which grossed 3.82 crore gross.

Crosses the 11 crore mark in global pre-sales

The Mohanlal and Mammootty starrer is enjoying strong momentum not just in India but also overseas. Backed by the Middle East region, it has managed to reach opening-day pre-sales of 11.5 crore gross (as of 10 am IST) at the worldwide box office, which is huge. With still a few more hours to go, it is likely to go past the 13 crore gross mark. For the 3-day opening weekend, numbers are close to 14.55 crore gross.

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