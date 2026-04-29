The pre-release buzz is sky-high as fans eagerly anticipate a Mammootty-Mohanlal reunion on the big screen. The Malayalam spy action thriller Patriot is releasing in theatres on May 1, 2026. The advance booking trends are on a roll, rewriting history in Kerala! Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Patriot Box Office Advance Booking Day 1 Update!

According to the latest update, Patriot has grossed 3.36 crore in advance booking for day 1 in Kerala. It reportedly crossed the 3 crore mark within 25 hours, which is mind-boggling. Mohanlal is returning to the box office after delivering recent successes like L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. One expects nothing but a big blockbuster as he’s joined hands with Mammootty.

Mahesh Narayanan’s directorial has joined the league of Indian biggies like The GOAT, Aadu 3, and Pushpa 2, which grossed over 3 crore in pre-sales for the opening day in Kerala. There are still almost 1.5 days left, which means it has a high chance of joining KGF Chapter 2 and Bha Bha Bha in the 4 crore club.

4th fastest film to have grossed 3 crore+ in Kerala!

History has been rewritten as Patriot has emerged as the 4th fastest film to cross the 3 crore mark in advance booking in Kerala. Previously, Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, and Rajinikanth’s Coolie had achieved the milestone.

More about Patriot

The ensemble cast features Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi. It is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 1. It will enjoy an added benefit, as this Friday is a public holiday for Labour Day. Anto Joseph and K. G. Anil Kumar jointly produce the Mollywood spy action thriller. It was reportedly made on a budget of 140 crore, and is one of the most expensive Malayalam films.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vaazha 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 27: Only 6 Crore Away From Knocking Down Mohanlal’s Thudarum!

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