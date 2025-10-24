In his home market of Mollywood, Fahadh Faasil is a superstar in the truest sense of the word. He is known for his remarkable versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters. However, the actor had a rough start to his career amid the nepotism debate.

Fahadh eventually went back to the drawing board, took a long break, and returned with small roles in lesser-known films, gradually working his way up the ladder. Over time, he established himself not just in Mollywood but also beyond, becoming a multilingual star.

Fahadh Faasil’s Entry Into Tollywood

Fahadh made his Telugu debut with the highly successful pan-Indian franchise Pushpa. The first film, Pushpa: The Rise, earned him praise from both critics and audiences for his portrayal of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS. However, his Mollywood fans were disappointed with the weaker and underdeveloped version of his character in the second part, which received heavy trolling in Kerala.

In fact, Pushpa 2 didn’t quite make the same pan-Indian impact in the Kerala market despite the state being one of the strongest fan bases for Allu Arjun. That said, we are not suggesting that the film’s lukewarm performance in Kerala was due to Fahadh Faasil’s character losing his charm.

Is Fahadh Faasil Returning To Tollywood?

Yes, he is. The actor will be seen in a film titled Don’t Trouble the Trouble, which is directed by Shashank Yeleti. SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya, is one of the producers, along with Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, best known for producing the pan-Indian blockbuster Baahubali.

This marks SS Karthikeya’s maiden venture as a producer. Interestingly, the title Don’t Trouble the Trouble is a popular phrase from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film Srimannarayana, which itself might have been inspired by the idiom, “Don’t trouble trouble until trouble troubles you.”

It’s always a treat watching #FahadhFaasil perform. He’s one of those rare actors who disappears into every role he plays. Every time he’s on screen, you can’t look away. ❤️ I’ve admired him for years for the honesty, the stillness, and the madness in his eyes. It’s a dream and… pic.twitter.com/gEz9Iw6Xr9 — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) October 18, 2025

