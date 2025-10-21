Ever since the announcement, Prabhas’ upcoming project with Hanu Raghavapudi has been creating waves across the film world. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know what this mega collaboration is all about. With Mythri Movie Makers, the studio behind the blockbuster Pushpa franchise, joining forces with the Sita Ramam director, Hanu, expectations are soaring high. The suspense is almost tangible, and now the makers have finally teased a big update.

This adrenaline-packed period war drama is set in pre-Independence India, featuring Prabhas as a fearless soldier leading a battalion that “stands alone.” The film promises gripping action, immersive storytelling, and a cinematic experience that fuses historical events with epic scale.

The excitement is building as the title of the film will be officially revealed tomorrow, October 22, with a teaser scheduled at 11:07 AM. Fans won’t have to wait long for the title poster either, which will be out on October 23 at 11:07 AM.

Social Media Teasers Pump Up the Hype

The makers of #Prabhas-Hanu took to their social media handles to share an exciting update about the title reveal tomorrow. The team shared a cryptic yet electrifying update on social media. The caption read, “ONE MAN who changed the meaning of a WAR 🔥

He is called a ????? #PrabhasHanu DECRYPTION BEGINS TOMORROW 💥.

The Prabhas-Hanu title will be revealed in two parts over consecutive days. The title teaser drops on October 22 at 11:07 AM, giving fans their first glimpse, while the title poster follows on October 23 at the same time, showcasing the film’s look and tone. This two-day reveal builds suspense and keeps fans excited.

Star-Studded Cast & Mega Production

Apart from Prabhas, the film will also feature legendary Bollywood actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. This combination of top talent from both South Indian cinema and Bollywood promises a grand, pan-Indian cinematic experience. Reports suggest that Mythri Movie Makers is investing heavily to make the film visually spectacular, ensuring breathtaking VFX and immersive action sequences.

With the teaser and poster releases just around the corner, fans are counting down the hours to get their first real look at the film. Between Prabhas’ mass appeal and Hanu Raghavapudi’s directorial flair, this project is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of the year.

