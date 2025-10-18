Kiran Abbavaram‘s latest movie, K-Ramp, premiered in cinemas earlier today. Moviegoers are now flocking to theaters to see Kiran’s new film on its release day and are tweeting their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). The film stars Yukti Thareja alongside Kiran and is directed by Jains Nani. The initial views expressed on social media indicate that K-Ramp is likely to contain some basic fun and wholesome content suitable for family viewing.

What Are Netizens Saying About K-Ramp?

Viewers have been quick to post their thoughts about K-Ramp. Many liked its mix of comedy, romance, and emotion. One user wrote, #Kramp is a clean and heartwarming entertainer! Full-on comedy with perfect timing and a touching father–son emotion that connects deeply. A movie that makes you laugh and feel at the same time. Must watch with family.” This tweet shows that audiences found the film engaging and suitable for a family watch.

Another review was more balanced, saying, “KRamp Movie Short Review = -Good Try But Flat Ride OverAll = 2.35/5 Few Rare Good Moments, But Overall just an Average Watch. The Content Genres Will Be Suitable For #KiranAbbavaram & The Acting Has To Be ……. And Versatile Actor Naresh Sir. Especially The BGM Was Fab. The Music Was The Saviour. The Story Was Passable.” The user praised the technical aspects but felt the story could have been stronger.

Several viewers seemed impressed with the first half and the humor. A fan shared, “Excellent 1st half. Comedy scenes ba set ayyaye vennel kishor comedy timing. Interval twist. #KRamp 2nd half full fun & entertainment. Naresh episode super Father emotion last lo gattiga undi . Comedy timing is top-notch. Another Blockbuster for Abbavaram.”

Adding to the excitement, one user simply posted, “#KRamp Kiran Abbavaram Ramp K ramp review…. 4/5 Decent first half Blockbuster second half.”

Another user wrote, “K- Ramp. Kiran anna ramp adinchadu @Kiran_Abbavaram First half college episodes, love track good. Second half full comedy, sentiment sences excellent. DIWALI BLOCKBUSTER.” These reactions clearly show that the film’s humor and emotional content connected well with fans.

Check out more X reviews below:

K-Ramp: Overall Verdict

Based on the initial reviews, it appears that K-Ramp will appeal to viewers who appreciate light-hearted family drama with human elements and comedy. Most of the fans and reviewers who have watched K-Ramp enjoyed Kiran Abbavaram’s performance, father-son relationship, and their chemistry with Vennela Kishore’s comedy. The music and visuals are also touching viewers positively.

While some feel the film’s story is predictable and the pacing uneven, K-Ramp still manages to deliver enough laughs and emotions to keep audiences entertained. For many, it’s a simple, feel-good watch perfect for the festive season.

Check out the trailer of the K-Ramp movie below:

