Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 was released in theatres and has received a positive response from the audience. The movie serves as the prequel to Kantara (2022). The recent release is generating buzz among fans, as well as those who have not seen the first installment and wish to view it now, while others are revisiting it to experience the story again. The two films are still being talked about, and the question remains of which one has the higher IMDb rating?

Kantara IMDb Rating Comparison

The 2022 movie Kantara holds an IMDb rating of 8.2/10 based on over 112K votes, cementing its place as one of the most talked-about Indian films of that year. However, its recently released prequel, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, has managed to edge past the original with an impressive 8.6/10, backed by nearly 39K votes so far.

At present, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is leading the scoreboard, showing that audiences are resonating deeply with its spiritual storytelling and powerful visuals. However, since the film is still running in theatres and reviews continue to pour in daily, these numbers might shift in the coming weeks. It’ll be interesting to see whether the prequel maintains its lead or if the original reclaims its throne once the hype settles.

Kantara Streaming Details

Interested audiences who desire to relive the experience can stream Kantara (2022) on Prime Video. It is available in various languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, with English and Arabic subtitles. Audiences also have the option to rent the Ultra HD version of the movie for just 99 rupees.

On the other hand, the prequel Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is currently running in theatres. The online streaming giant, Prime Video, is all set to release the film on their platform after completing a theatrical run. The tentative release date for its digital version is October 30, 2025, according to reports from OTTplay.

Kantara Story & Other Details

In the first film, Kantara (2022), the protagonist is Shiva, a villager whose life is intertwined with ancient rituals and divine faith. The movie revolves around his conflict with the forest department and the underlying spiritual aspect of the Bhoota Kola ritual. The combination of a powerful narrative and cultural richness made the film a huge success.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, the prequel, takes the audience back to the beginning of the legend, time-wise, and sheds light on the story. It elaborates on faith and divine power, giving a comprehensive understanding of the roots of the story. The film is very visual, with Rishab Shetty directing and acting. Emotional acting is complemented by the music of B. Ajaneesh Loknath that creates a strong feeling.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1Trailer:

