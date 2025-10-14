Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is inching towards the 500 crore milestone at the Indian box office and celebrations are already pouring in for the mythological epic. However, on the second Monday, the film brought the lowest ever collection during its 12-day run, falling below the 15 crore mark for the first time!

Rishab Shetty Inching Towards The Top Spot!

Rishab Shetty’s film with a total net collection of 452.15 crore is currently the second highest grossing film of the year. In order to become the Highest Grosser Of The Year, it needs to dethrone Vicky Kaushal from the top spot. Chhaava, with a net collection of 615.39 crore is the HGOTY 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 12

On the 12th day, October 13, the second Monday, Kantara Chapter 1 earned a total of 13.5 crore at the box office. This is a huge drop from the previous day, the second Sunday’s 40 crore. However, it is still much higher than the opening day of most of the films of 2025!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 61.85 crore

Day 2: 45.4 crore

Day 3: 55 crore

Day 4: 63 crore

Day 5: 31.5 crore

Day 6: 34.25 crore

Day 7: 25.25 crore

Day 8: 21.15 crore

Day 9: 22.25 crore

Day 10: 39 crore

Day 11: 40 crore

Day 12: 13.5 crore

Total: 452.15 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Budget & Profit

Kantara Chapter 1 is mounted on a budget of 125 crore, and with a collection of 452.15 crore, the mythological epic has churned out a profit of 327.15 crore, registering 261.72% return on investment. Rishab Shetty‘s film needs to churn out a profit of over 300% to enter the top 10 most profitable films of 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

