Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 is minting solid numbers all over. While in India, it comfortably crossed the 400 crore mark (net), globally, it entered the 600 crore club (gross). Speaking about the home state, Karnataka, the magnum opus is on a record-breaking spree and is soon to emerge as the highest-grossing film in the state. Amid this, it has created history by reaching the 150 crore milestone in record time. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Since Kantara was a massive hit in Karnataka, the buzz for the prequel was extremely high in the pre-release stage. So far, it has lived up to its mammoth expectations by fetching superb numbers in the home state. Earlier, it grossed 100 crores in record time and surpassed Yash’s KGF Chapter. Now, once again, it has left behind KGF Chapter 2 by creating a new record.

Kantara: Chapter 1 creates history at the Karnataka box office!

Kantara: Chapter 1 hit the 150 crore milestone at the Karnataka box office on its second Saturday, day 10, thus becoming the fastest film to achieve the milestone. The same feat was achieved by KGF Chapter 2 in 20 days. As we can see, Rishab Shetty‘s film defeated Yash’s biggie by a gap of 10 days, which is really an amazing feat.

Chasing the 200 crore milestone

As per Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1’s collection in Karnataka stands at 171.25 crore gross after 11 days, as per Sacnilk. So, in the next few days, it is all set to make a smashing entry into the 200 crore club. Whenever it achieves the feat, it will create history by becoming the first film to gross 200 crores in the state.

About the film

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada magnum opus also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles. It is produced by Hombale Films and was reportedly mounted on a budget of 125 crores, making it the most expensive Kannada film. Against such a budget, it has already earned 438.65 crore net in India.

