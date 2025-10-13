Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 stands at a total ticket sales of 10.23 million in 11 days on BookMyShow. The mythological epic helmed by Rishab Shetty, starring the actor in the lead role, along with Rukmini Vasanth is roaring at the ticket window every single day registering more than 500K ticket sales per day!

Rishab Shetty Surpasses Every Single Film Except 2!

Rishab Shetty’s magnum opus has dethroned Shah Rukh Khan from the top 3 spots in the list of the highest ticket sales for an Indian film after the second weekend. Jawan registered a ticket sale of 9.12 million after two weekends. It also pushed Rajinikanth‘s Jailer out of the top 5.

Kantara Chapter 1 Ticket Sales

Kantara Chapter 1 registered massive ticket sales of almost 2 million in the second weekend. The first extended weekend registered a ticket sale of more than 7 million on BMS. The film settled below Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD for the highest ticket sales for an Indian film after two weekends on BookMyShow.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Indian Films on BMS at the end of the second weekend.

Pushpa 2: 15.26 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 10.34 M Kantara Chapter 1: 10.23 Million Jawan: 9.12 Million Animal: 7.97 Million Jailer: 7.69 Million Chhaava: 7.57 Million Stree 2: 7.47 Million Gadar 2: 6.75 Million Leo: 6.64 Million

Kantara Chapter 1 Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the mythological epic after 11 days on BMS.

Pre Sales: 896K

1st Extended Week: 7.30 Million

2nd Friday: 618.42K

2nd Saturday: 817.8K

2nd Sunday: 593.71K

Total: 10.23 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Kannada Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Ravanaprabhu Re-Release Box Office Day 2: Mohanlal Overtakes His Own Spadikam With 15% Higher Collection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News