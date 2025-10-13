Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is on a record-breaking spree! The epic period mythological action film witnessed another boost on Sunday, inching closer to the 150 crore mark. That’s not it; it has also surpassed Sky Force to emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 11

There’s no release that can possibly give a tough fight to Hombale Films’ creation at the moment. Jolly LLB 3 is nearing its saturation, while Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari doesn’t belong to the massy genre. According to the official figures, Kantara Chapter 1 garnered 14.65 crores on day 11. It witnessed another jump from 14.37 crores earned on the second Saturday.

The overall earnings at the box office surge to 146.22 crore net, which is about 172.53 crores in gross collection. Hombale Films had reportedly spent 60 crores in the Hindi release. In only 11 days, the producers have raked in profits of 143.7%. It is close to attaining the super-hit verdict!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 7.10 crores

Day 10: 14.37 crores

Day 11: 14.65 crores

Total: 146.22 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 beats Sky Force!

After Jolly LLB 3, Rishab Shetty’s directorial has surpassed another Akshay Kumar film. The Kantara sequel has knocked down Sky Force, which earned 134.93 crores in its lifetime. It is now the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The next target is to beat Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crores).

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 146.22 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary Day 11

Net collection: 146.22 crores

Gross collection: 172.53 crores

