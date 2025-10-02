Kantara Chapter 1 is poised to make a thunderous start at the Indian box office. Not only in Kannada, but the trends are in favor in the other languages as well. Rishab Shetty starrer has already surpassed Sitaare Zameen Par in advance booking in the Hindi belt. Scroll below for the day 1 prediction!

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

According to the final update by Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has registered pre-sales of 3.72 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 in the Hindi language. It has sold over 1.26 lakh tickets, leaving behind Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s 86K ticket sales via advance booking for the opening day.

Rishab Shetty’s period-mythological action drama has surpassed a string of big Bollywood films of 2025 in advance booking. The list includes Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores), Jaat (2.59 crores), Son Of Sardaar 2 (2.77 crores), Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2.86 crores), and Sitaare Zameen Par (3.31 crores).

Kantara Chpater 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Kantara (2022) enjoyed massive hype at the Hindi box office. It gained the super-hit verdict with lifetime earnings of a whopping 81 crore net. The prequel benefit, along with the Dusshera holiday, is working like a charm.

Considering the current trends, Kantara Chapter 1 could open in the 13-15 crore range at the Hindi box office. Compared to Bollywood releases of 2025, it will be competing against Baaghi 4 and Sky Force to score the 7th or 8th biggest opening!

Check out the highest opening days of 2025 in Hindi cinema:

War 2 – 52.5 crores Chhaava – 33.1 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Housefull 5 – 24.35 crores Saiyaara – 22 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Sky Force – 15.3 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 13-15 crores (predicted) Baaghi 4 – 13.2 crores Jolly LLB 3 – 12.5 crores

Needless to say, Rishab Shetty’s prequel will stay far ahead of big South releases in the Hindi cinema like Coolie, which made an opening of 4.5 crores. It will also easily surpass Game Changer (8.64 crores).

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): 146% Jump In Last 24 Hours, Beats Son Of Sardaar 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News