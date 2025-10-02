Kantara Chapter 1 has finally arrived on the big screens. The excitement is at par, and cine-goers have started flocking to the theatres. Rishab Shetty’s period-mythological action drama has surpassed Good Bad Ugly to clock the 6th highest pre-sales of 2025 at the Indian box office. Scroll below for day 1 final advance booking update.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final)

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 registered final pre-sales of 19.44 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). It surpassed expectations, witnessing an impressive 49% jump in the final 24 hours. Over 74.6K tickets have been sold across the nation.

Kannada was the best-performing language, contributing around 9.9 crores to the total advance booking collection. The second-key performing circuit is Hindi, followed by Telugu. In terms of state, Karnataka leads the pack, while Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu also registered impressive ticket sales.