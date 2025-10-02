Kantara Chapter 1 has finally arrived on the big screens. The excitement is at par, and cine-goers have started flocking to the theatres. Rishab Shetty’s period-mythological action drama has surpassed Good Bad Ugly to clock the 6th highest pre-sales of 2025 at the Indian box office. Scroll below for day 1 final advance booking update.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final)
According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 registered final pre-sales of 19.44 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). It surpassed expectations, witnessing an impressive 49% jump in the final 24 hours. Over 74.6K tickets have been sold across the nation.
Kannada was the best-performing language, contributing around 9.9 crores to the total advance booking collection. The second-key performing circuit is Hindi, followed by Telugu. In terms of state, Karnataka leads the pack, while Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu also registered impressive ticket sales.
Trending
Kantara Chapter 1 scores 6th highest advance booking sales of 2025
Rishab Shetty’s directorial had surpassed Sankranthiki Vasthunam (12.40 crores) on Wednesday and entered the top 10 Indian pre-sales of 2025. It was expected to leave behind Chhaava, but little did anyone know, it was aiming for bigger fishes.
Kantara Chapter 1 has beaten L2: Empuraan, Vidyaamuyarchi as well as Good Bad Ugly to take over the 6th spot.
Take a look at the top 5 pre-sales of 2025 at the Indian box office:
- OG: 65 crores
- Coolie: 37.3 crores
- Hari Hari Veera Mallu: 35 crores
- Game Changer 31.80 crores
- War 2: 21 crores
- Kantara Chapter 1: 19.44 crores
- Good Bad Ugly: 18.90 crores
- Vidaamuyarchi: 18.40 crores
- L2: Empuraan: 18.15 crores
- Chhaava: 13.85 crores
Unfortunately, Hombale Films‘ production could not enter the top 5. However, it did surpass expectations and is heading for a bumper opening at the Indian box office. Exciting times ahead!
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office: Creates History With Staggering Footfalls, Beats Manjummel Boys After 553 Days!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News