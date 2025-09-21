Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has done the unimaginable! The dark fantasy superhero flick has surpassed the global lifetime of Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan to emerge as the #1 Malayalam grosser in the history of the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the exciting day 24 update!

Lokah Chapter 1 at the Indian box office

Despite the completion of three weeks, Dominic Arun’s directorial refuses to slow down. As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra raked in 3.25 crores on the fourth Saturday. It suffered a 91% growth compared to 1.70 crores garnered on the previous day.

The overall earnings in India conclude at 133.75 crore net after 24 days. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s female-led superhero flick is currently chasing the lifetime of Manjummel Boys (142 crores) to emerge as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in India. With an impressive boost on Sunday, it will be closer to the target! Including taxes, the gross total accumulates to 157.82 crores.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra beats L2: Empuraan worldwide!

Mohanlal left us all mind-blown as his March 2025 release L2: Empuraan surpassed Manjummel Boys to become the #1 Mollywood grosser at the worldwide box office.

In only 24 days, Lokah Chapter 1 has grossed 272.27 crore globally, stealing the title from L2: Empuraan! History has been rewritten, and new benchmarks will be set for Malayalam cinema.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office:

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – 272.27 crores (24 days) L2: Empuraan – 268.05 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores 2018 – 181 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (24 days)

India net: 133.75 crores

India gross: 157.82 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 345.8%

Overseas gross: 114.45 crores

Worldwide gross: 272.27 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

