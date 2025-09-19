Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen led Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It is now aiming to surpass Manjummel Boys and emerge as the #1 Mollywood grosser in history. But how is it performing compared to the Soubin Shahir starrer? Scroll below for a detailed 3-week comparison!

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 22

Dulquer Salmaan‘s production has officially completed three weeks in theatres. As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1 added 1.85 crore to the kitty on day 22. The pace is now declining with each passing day, but the hold is still strong, considering the massive amount of footfalls it has registered since the big release on August 28, 2025.

The overall earnings of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra conclude at 128.80 crores after 22 days, all languages included. The gross total reaches 151.98 crores. Dominic Arun’s directorial was made on a budget of 30 crores. It has raked in whopping profits of 329.33% already!

Lokah Chapter 1 vs Manjummel Boys Box Office

The 2024 survival thriller Manjummel Boys is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with lifetime earnings of 142 crore net. In three weeks of its theatrical run, it had accumulated 97.05 crores in India.

This means Lokah Chapter 1 is already leading the race with 32% higher collection in three weeks. Should we consider this a sign that Kalyani Priyadarshan’s dark fantasy superhero film is destined to become the #1 Malayalam grosser in history? Time will tell!

Here’s a detailed 3-week comparison between Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra vs Manjummel Boys (India net collection):

Week 1: 54.7 crores VS 26.35 crores

VS Week 2: 47 crores VS 37.15 crores

VS Week 3: 27.1 crores VS 33.55 crores

Total: 128.8 crores VS 97.05 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (21 days)

India net: 128.8 crores

India gross: 151.98 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 329.33%

Overseas gross: 111.80 crores

Worldwide gross: 263.78 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Akshay Kumar Beats Sky Force & 4 Other Bollywood Biggies Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News