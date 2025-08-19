Rajinikanth’s Coolie made sensational earnings during the opening weekend, registering one of the biggest opening weekends of Kollywood. Despite mixed reviews, it enjoyed massive footfalls in the first four days due to the hype. Amid this, even Soubin Shahir has grabbed the attention with his intriguing performance and has currently become the talk of the town. Apart from his performance, he has also achieved an important box office milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Soubin Shahir continues to win hearts with his performances

Soubin has gained wider appeal in the last few years. His script choices have been really interesting, and the audience has appreciated his effortless portrayals. He gained major attention for his role in Kumbalangi Nights. Even in 2024’s blockbuster, Manjummel Boys, he won the audience’s hearts. Now, even with Coolie, he is enjoying positive reactions.

Crosses the 350 crore milestone in 19 months

Apart from winning critical acclaim, Soubin Shahir is also doing pretty well in terms of box office. In the last two years, he has crossed the major milestone of 350 crore net collection at the Indian box office. Released in February 2024, Manjummel Boys earned a whopping 142.08 crores. Nadikar, Pravinkoodu Shappu, and Machante Maalakha didn’t perform well, earning 4.32 crores, 5.96 crores, and 87 lakh, respectively.

Soubin Shahir bounced back as his latest release, Coolie, earned a massive 206.65 crores in the first five days. Overall, the actor has achieved a net collection of 359.88 crores at the Indian box office in 19 months.

Indian box office performance of Soubin Shahir’s films since 2024:

Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crores

Nadikar – 4.32 crores

Pravinkoodu Shappu – 5.96 crores

Machante Maalakha – 87 lakh

Coolie – 206.65 crores

Despite mixed reviews, Coolie has done well so far and is expected to score 300 crores in India, thus giving the actor his first 300 crore net grosser.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

