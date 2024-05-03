Nadikar Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, Bhavana, Madhupal, Suresh Krishna, Balu Varghese

Director: Jean Paul Lal

Script writer: Suvin S. Somasekharan

What’s Good: The background music underscores poignant moments, culminating in emotionally charged sequences towards the conclusion.

What’s Bad: The movie’s duration is excessive, with the initial half dragging and failing to convey emotions effectively. The character development and personal transformation of the protagonist lacked conviction.

Loo Break: It’s advisable to consider a break when Tovino Thomas and his group travel to Dubai in the first half or during the bathroom fight sequence in the second half.

Watch or Not?: Watch it when it’s available on OTT platforms.

Language: Malayalam

Available On: Theatrical release

Release Date: May 3, 2024

Runtime: 2h 22m

User Rating:

‘Nadikar’ narrates the tale of David Padikkal, portrayed by Tovino Thomas, a once-glorious superstar grappling with lost charisma. His journey is fraught with personal battles, intertwined with a declining career caused by arrogance and conflicts with colleagues. Enter Soubin Shahir, an offbeat acting coach endeavoring to guide Tovino Thomas through his struggles.

Nadikar Movie Review: Script Analysis

The Script of ‘Nadikar’ follows a common theme of a once-renowned actor facing personal and professional challenges, with a predictable character arc and conclusion. Although the premise has promise, the execution needs to be captivated by a compelling narrative. Character development needs more depth, making it easier for viewers to invest in the protagonist’s journey. Despite notable performances, the script’s extended length must improve its impact. Pacing issues, particularly in the first half, hinder the film’s ability to evoke emotions and keep the audience engaged. In sum, ‘Nadikar‘ hints at potential but fails to deliver.

Nadikar Movie Review: Star Performance

The cast of ‘Nadikar’ delivers mixed performances. Tovino Thomas captures the essence of David Padikkal’s character but struggles to convey the depth of his emotional journey convincingly. Soubin Shahir shines as the eccentric acting coach, bringing a unique energy to the role. Suresh Krishna and Balu Varghese deliver a commendable performance, providing both comedic relief and depth to the narrative. Bhavana’s return to the screen is refreshing, although her role could have been more substantial. A fan of David Padikkal, portrayed by Salim Kumar’s son, Chandu Salimkumar, shows promise but falls short of delivering a compelling portrayal. While some performances stand out, the cast’s collective effort is hindered by the film’s character development and storytelling shortcomings.

Nadikar Movie Review: Direction, Music

The direction of ‘Nadikar ‘Offers a mixed bag. While it effectively captures some poignant moments and utilizes refreshing music by Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pareira to enhance the emotional depth of the scenes, it struggles with pacing issues and fails to fully develop the characters.

In terms of music, Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pareira’s compositions stand out. They add depth and emotion to key sequences in the film and contribute significantly to the overall atmosphere and mood of the movie, particularly during emotionally charged moments towards the conclusion.

However, the direction could have benefited from tighter pacing and more focused character development to elevate the film’s overall impact. Despite these shortcomings, the direction and music of ‘Nadikar’ contribute positively to certain aspects of the viewing experience.

Nadikar Movie Review: The Last Word

‘Nadikar’ offers a compelling premise but needs more execution due to pacing issues, lackluster character development, and excessive duration. While the direction and music have their strengths, more is required to fully overcome the script’s shortcomings.

Nadikar Trailer

Nadikar released on May 3, 2024.

Share with us your experience of watching Nadikar.

