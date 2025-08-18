Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani’s War 2 is facing roadblocks in its box office journey. The pace has slowed down in the domestic circuit due to mixed reviews. Despite that, it is achieving milestones overseas and has axed the global lifetime of Sitaare Zameen Par. Scroll below for the worldwide update in 4 days!

War 2 Domestic Collection

In its extended opening weekend, War 2 has amassed 176 crores in all languages in India. However, the box office collection has been impacted by mixed word-of-mouth. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is mounted on a staggering budget of 325 crores. The makers have recovered 54% of the estimated cost. All eyes are on the Monday momentum, which could make or break its journey towards the success tag!

War 2 Overseas Run

War 2 has garnered 60 crore gross at the international box office. In only 4 days, the action thriller has axed the overseas lifetime of Sikandar (58 crores) and Raid 2 (31 crores). The next target is Sitaare Zameen Par (69.5 crores).

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining both the regions, the worldwide total of War 2 comes to 267.68 crore gross. It has crossed the lifetime collection of Sitaare Zameen Par to emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 548.18 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores War 2: 267.68 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores

In the next 2-3 days, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer will unlock the 300 crore club, becoming the fourth Bollywood film of 2025 to achieve the milestone! Beating Housefull 5 is confirmed as it only needs 36.44 crores more in the kitty. However, it is to be seen whether it manages to leave behind Saiyaara in its box office run.

