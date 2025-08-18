Rajinikanth starrer Coolie witnessed an earth-shattering pre-release buzz. Unfortunately, it couldn’t live upto the expectations of the cinegoers, leading to a constant decline at the box office. Despite all the hurdles, the Tamil action thriller is inches away from entering the top 5 Kollywood grossers in Hindi. Scroll below for a detailed day 4 report!

Coolie Hindi Box Office Collection Day 4

As per Sacnilk, Coolie earned 4.65 crores on day 4. It witnessed a slight jump from 4.25 crore earned on the first Saturday. The word-of-mouth is mixed, which has impacted the footfalls despite the strong pull of superstar Rajinikanth.

The overall collection of Coolie in the Hindi belt stands at 19.7 crore net, which is approximately 23.24 crores in gross total. It faces competition from War 2, which is stealing the most screens, although the reviews of Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s film are also mixed.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 4.5 crores

Day 2: 6.3 crores

Day 3: 4.25 crores

Day 4: 4.65 crores

Total: 19.70 crores

Coolie vs Top 5 Kollywood grossers in Hindi

The run has been decent so far, but Coolie must maintain its momentum on the first Monday with minimal dip. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directional is only 4.30 crores away from entering the top 5 Kollywood grossers of all-time in the Hindi belt. It will soon beat Rajinikanth’s 2010 film Robot, post which Ponniyin Selvan will be a cakewalk.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Tamil films in the Hindi belt:

2.0 – 188 crores Leo – 32.21 crores Kabali – 28 crores Ponniyin Selvan – 25 crores Robot – 24 crores

Coolie Hindi Box Office Summary (4 days)

Net collection: 19.70 crores

Gross collection: 23.24 crores

