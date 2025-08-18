Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 enjoyed immense pre-release hype. A smashing opening day was expected, but unfortunately, the film couldn’t keep up with the momentum during its debut weekend. The mixed word-of-mouth has impacted footfalls, leading to another drop on Sunday. Scroll below for the day 4 box office updates!

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

The graph was supposed to witness a humongous boost with each passing day. But after Independence Day, YRF’s spy thriller witnessed a drop. On day 4, War 2 added 32 crores* to its kitty. It saw another drop from 34 crores earned on the previous day.

The net collection of War 2 in India concludes at 176 crores*. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 207.68 crores. The real test will begin today! The word-of-mouth is mixed, which may lead to a huge drop on Monday. Only time will tell if Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR‘s biggie maintains its hold.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of War 2 below:

Day 1: 52.5 crores

Day 2: 57.5 crores

Day 3: 34 crores

Day 4: 32 crores

Total: 176 crores

War 2 vs the top 10 opening weekends of 2025

Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial was released on August 14, 2025, coinciding with Independence Day. It enjoyed a 4-day opening weekend, leaving behind every Bollywood film of 2025.

Here are the top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood (India net collection):

War 2: 176 crores (4 days) Chhaava: 121.43 crores Housefull 5: 91.83 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Saiyaara: 84.50 crores Raid 2: 73.83 crores (4 days) Sky Force: 73.20 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.30 crores Jaat: 40.62 crores (4 days) Kesari Chapter 2: 29.62 crores

War 2 Box Office Summary (4 days)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 176 crores

Budget recovery: 54%

India gross: 207.68 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

