Coolie Box Office Day 4: Sunday Opens With 10% Drop In Ticket Sales, No Growth Is A Reason To Worry

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has opened on a lazy Sunday morning, with the ticket sales and the morning occupancy of the film witnessing no visible growth in its figures. The only saving grace might be that it is performing better than Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2.

Rajinikanth Witnesses Drop On BMS

On BookMyShow, Rajinikanth‘s biggie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, managed to register a ticket sale of 169K only, which is a drop of almost 10% from the previous day, Saturday’s 188K ticket sales from 6 AM to 3 PM.

Coolie Box Office Day 3 Occupancy

On the third day, Coolie registered an occupancy of only 45.4% in the theaters, with its morning show. This is in the same range as yesterday, which registered 46.5% occupancy for the morning shows, for the Tamil versions.

In fact, the Hindi version of the film, due to Aamir Khan‘s cameo and Rajinikanth’s unparalleled stardom in the North belt, witnessed a balanced pace on Sunday morning with 17.7% occupancy compared to 17.2% occupancy on Saturday morning!

Check out the film’s Tamil and Hindi occupancy for the morning shows.

Tamil

Day 1: 81.95%

Day 2: 63.8%

Day 3: 46.5%

Day 4: 45.47%

Hindi

Day 1: 25.3%

Day 2: 30.2%

Day 3: 17.2%

Day 4: 17.7%

Coolie VS Leo VS Jailer

On the first Sunday, Coolie has managed to register only 169K ticket sales from 6 AM to 3 PM. However, it is trending too low when compared to Rajinikanth’s own Jailer, and Vijay Thalapathy’s Leo. Jailer registered a ticket sale of 680K on its first Sunday, highest for a Kollywood film on the first Sunday on BMS. The second spot is claimed by Leo with a ticket sale of 550K.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Coolie VS War 2 Day 3 BMS Sales: Here’s Who Won The Saturday Battle With 22% Lead – Promising A Roaring Sunday?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News