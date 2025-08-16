Rajinikanth’s Coolie has created an uproar standing at a total collection of almost 250 crore worldwide. In 48 hours, the Tamil biggie has managed to earn a gross collection of 244.55 crore worldwide, entering the list of the top 10 Indian grossers of 2025 globally! It is the 12th Indian film to surpass the 200 crore mark this year!

9th Highest Grossing Indian Film Worldwide

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action biggie is already the 9th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. While it has pushed Mohanlal‘s Thudarum out of the top 10 global grossers of 2025, it has also pushed Raid 2 to the 10th spot. Mohanlal’s biggie earned 237.76 crore in its lifetime.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2

Coolie has hit a total of 103.25 gross collection overseas. Out of this, the major contribution is attributed to the North American territory, which earned almost 41 crore in two days. Meanwhile, UK has earned a gross collection of almost 8.2 crore in two days, Australia has contributed 4.8 crore in two days, and New Zealand has hit almost 59 lakh!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Chhaava: 827.06 crore Saiyaara: 546.91 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crore Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 247.49 crore Good Bad Ugly: 247.42 crore Coolie: 244.55 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film in two days, along with the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi earnings.

Tamil Net Collection: 78.95 crore

Hindi Net Collection: 10.8 crore

Telugu Net Collection: 29 crore

Kannada Net Collection: 1 crore

India Net Collection: 119.75crore

India Gross Collection: 141.31 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 103.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 244.55 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Coolie Box Office Day 3: Despite 34% Drop, Rajinikanth Needs 14 Crore More To Nail Next Milestone – Morning Occupancy & BMS Report!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News