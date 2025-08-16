Rajinikanth has created history by entering the 100 crore club in India and 200 crore club worldwide like it was a cakewalk. In two days, the film stands at a total of 119.75 crore in India. However, these numbers could have been more celebratory if the film could have managed to maintain its pace!

Rajinikanth Witnesses Further Drop!

After witnessing a drop on the Independence Day Holiday, Rajinikanth’s action biggie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also starring Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, witnessed a further drop on day 3 with its occupancy and ticket sales on BookMyShow.

Coolie Box Office Day 3 Occupancy

On the third day, August 16, Saturday, Coolie has managed to register an occupancy of 46.5% with its Tamil version for the morning shows. This is a 27.1% drop from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Hindi version, which witnessed a jump on day 2, has gone downhill with a drop of 43%, bringing only 17.2% occupancy on day 3 for the morning shows!

Already En Route To Axe Vettaiyan!

However as per Sacnilk‘s hourly tracking report, Rajinikanth‘s film by Lokesh Kanagaraj has already earned in the range of 14 – 15 crore by 3 PM on the third day. Currently, it is only 14 crore away from axing the lifetime collection of Vettaiyan, which earned 148.32 crore at the box office in India.

Check out the film’s Tamil and Hindi occupancy for the morning shows.

Tamil

Day 1: 81.95%

Day 2: 63.8%

Day 3: 46.5%

Hindi

Day 1: 25.3%

Day 2: 30.2%

Day 3: 17.2%

Coolie BMS Sales Day 3

On the third day, Coolie has witnessed almost 34% drop in its ticket sales as well. On day 2, the film registered a ticket sale of 289K on BMS from 6 AM to 3 PM. Meanwhile, on the third day, the film has managed to register a ticket sale of only 188K during the same time frame.

