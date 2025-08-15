Coolie has justified the crazy hype by registering a historic opening at the Indian box office. Starring Rajinikanth, the magnum opus clocked a mind-blowing start. It comfortably surpassed the opening day collection of 2.0 and also crossed Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. It registered the highest day 1 collection for Rajinikanth and also for Kollywood. Lokesh Kanagaraj has achieved a remarkable feat with this. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Despite a clash with War 2, the Kollywood action thriller scored an earth-shattering 65 crore net. Considering the pre-release hype, it was expected to go beyond the 50 crore mark, but crossing the 60 crore mark looked doubtful. Surprisingly, it performed much better than expected in the Telugu market, which made all the difference.

Lokesh Kanagaraj scores a hat-trick of record openings with Kollywood superstars

With 65 crores, Coolie comfortably surpassed 2.0’s 60.25 crore net to register Rajinikanth’s biggest opening. With this feat, Lokesh Kanagaraj has done the unthinkable, scoring a hat-trick of record openings with Kollywood superstars.

Post Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj has emerged as a big brand in the South market. His association takes a film’s hype to the next level. The same thing happened with Vikram, Leo, and now Coolie. For those who don’t know, Vikram helped Kamal Haasan deliver his career-best opening of 32.05 crore net.

With Leo, Lokesh helped Thalapathy Vijay deliver his biggest opening of 64.8 crore net. Now, with Coolie, he has helped Rajinikanth score the biggest opening of his career. This is truly an impressive feat for the renowned filmmaker.

Lokesh enjoys a hefty salary for Coolie

Considering the brand value, Lokesh Kanagaraj was given a hefty paycheck for directing Coolie. He was reportedly paid 50 crores for the film, making him one of the highest-paid filmmakers.

With Vikram and Leo, he gave Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay their highest-grossing films, respectively. Let’s see if he can do the same for Rajinikanth.

