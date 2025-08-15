Rajinikanth’s Coolie is off to a historic start at the Indian box office. Going by the advance booking trend, it was clear that the film was going to earn a smashing collection on day 1, but there was still doubt on whether it would be able to cross Leo. Now that the actuals are in, it has been learned that the magnum opus has created history for Kollywood by registering the biggest opening ever. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Released amid huge buzz, the Kollywood action thriller received mixed reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth has been mixed so far. However, it didn’t affect the film on the opening day as the occupancy was fantastic. By the end of the day, it finally pulled off a historic number.

Coolie earns a historic day 1 collection at the Indian box office!

Backed by strong support from the Tamil and Telugu versions, Coolie earned an earth-shattering 65 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 76.7 crores. With such a start, we can say that the film lived up to its crazy hype.

Registers the biggest Kollywood opening

With 65 crores, Coolie surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, registering the biggest opening for Kollywood. For those who don’t know, Leo earned 64.8 crore net on day 1. As we can see, the Rajinikanth starrer created history for Kollywood by a small margin. It’s a commendable feat considering it clashed with War 2.

Even among Indian releases of 2025, it has scored the biggest opening. It surpassed War 2, which scored an estimated 52.5 crores. It emerged as Rajinikanth’s biggest opener, surpassing 2.0 (60.25 crore net).

More about the film

Coolie marks Rajinikanth’s debut collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles. Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance. The film is currently running in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

