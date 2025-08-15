Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has started its journey at the Indian box office on a strong note. To be completely honest, we had sky-high expectations for the film, as it had the potential to be Bollywood’s first 100 crore net opener. It missed the target by a big margin, but the film registered a good day 1 collection compared to other Spy Universe films. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Being a sequel and having the padding of the Spy Universe, the action thriller was touted to be a record opener for Bollywood, but things didn’t work as expected. Due to average promotional assets, it failed to build the required buzz, and the effect of the same was also seen through underwhelming pre-sales.

How much did War 2 earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

War 2 clocked a fair to decent start in the main Hindi version, earning just 30 crore net. This is a shocker considering its predecessor opened at 50 crore+ in 2019. Of course, that film was a holiday release, but it’s still a disappointing number, as a start of above 40-45 crores was expected even on a non-holiday, considering the sequel factor.

Speaking about the Telugu version, Jr NTR’s stardom has saved the day for War 2 and helped register a strong overall number on day 1. With solid occupancy throughout the day, the film earned a good 22.25 crore net on the opening day. Including 25 lakh from the Tamil version, the total opening day collection stands at 52.5 crore net at the Indian box office.

To describe the start in short, the magnum opus clocked an underwhelming opening considering its potential, but overall, it’s a strong number to begin the box office journey.

Clocks the 3rd biggest opening of the Spy Universe

With such a start, War 2 registered the 3rd biggest opening of the Spy Universe. It stayed below Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (57 crores) and Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War (53.35 crores)

Day 1 collection of the Spy Universe movies (highest to lowest):

Pathaan – 57 crores War – 53.35 crores War 2 – 52.5 crores Tiger 3 – 44.5 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 34.1 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 32.93 crores

