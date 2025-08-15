Rajinikanth’s Coolie has lived up to its insane pre-release hype at the North American box office. Despite a big competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, the magnum opus has opened with rocking numbers, and as pre-sales suggested, it has raked in a historic number on the board. Yes, it has surpassed Kabali’s collection from premieres with a big margin. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Rajinikanth mania grips the North American box office

Rajinikanth has always enjoyed strong support in the overseas market, with North America (USA and Canada) being one of the territories. Despite predominantly working in Tamil films, he has received tremendous love from the Telugu diaspora in the region. This time, with hype at its peak, the superstar has set the box office on fire, registering a mind-blowing collection from premiere shows.

Before the full-fledged release on Thursday (August 14), Coolie had its premieres scheduled on Wednesday (August 13). The advance booking trend clearly indicated a hurricane at the North American box office, and that’s exactly what happened. With crazy bookings and strong walk-ins, the film earned an earth-shattering $3.04 million from premieres.

Coolie creates history for Kollywood with premieres’ collection

With such a number, Coolie has created history by registering the highest-ever collection for Kollywood in premiere shows in North America. It broke the 8-year-old record of Kabali, which clocked an unbelievable $1.92 million in 2016. Also, the magnum opus has emerged as the first Kollywood film to touch the $2 and $3 million milestones in premieres.

Such a crazy start at the North American box office proved that Rajinikanth is still unbeatable, and there’s no crowd puller like him.

Registers the 4th highest collection for premieres in North America

Speaking about all Indian films, Coolie has registered the 4th highest collection in premieres in North America. It surpassed Devara’s $2.85 million and grabbed the spot below Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, and Pushpa 2.

Top 5 North American premieres of Indian films:

Kalki 2898 AD – $3.9 million RRR – $3.5 million Pushpa 2 – $3.34 million Coolie – $3.04 million Devara – $2.85 million

