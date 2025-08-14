Ufotable’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is doing wonders in its home country, setting the stage for its worldwide release. The fans are waiting eagerly for the Infinity Castle arc after how the Hashira Training arc ended. It is now on track to beat Your Name’s Japanese box office collection to crack the all-time top 5 grossers list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the uninitiated, the movie is based on the Infinity Castle arc of the Demon Slayer manga series and is a sequel to the fourth season of the anime series. It serves as a continuation of its fourth, fifth, and sixth film adaptations, succeeding Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Mugen Train, To the Swordsmith Village, and To the Hashira Training.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in Japan?

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie collected an estimated $4.6 million on its fourth Wednesday, maintaining its top spot in the domestic rankings. The strong collection helped the film reach a $159 million cume, which is ¥23.43 billion. The admissions shot to 16.7 million and will soon beat Titanic in terms of admissions.

Set to beat Your Name in Japan & crack the all-time top 5 highest-grossing films list.

Currently, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Infinity Castle—Part 1: Akaza Returns is the sixth highest-grossing film in Japan with 16.7 million admissions and ¥23.43 billion in collections. In Japanese currency, Infinity Castle is less than ¥3 billion away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Your Name.

Haruo Sotozaki’s latest 2025 Demon Slayer movie will beat Your Name‘s box office collection in Japan ahead of its fifth weekend. With that, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will become the 5th highest-grossing film of all time at the box office in Japan.

More about the film

The Demon Slayer movie is the 8th most-watched film in Japan in terms of admissions. Haruo’s anime movie is expected to beat Titanic‘s 18.1 million admissions and become the 7th most-watched movie in the nation. It shall be noted that Titanic garnered that number of admissions, including its re-releases, while Infinity Castle will do that in its original run only. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie was released in Japan on July 18 and will start releasing worldwide in September.

