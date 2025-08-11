Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is growing from strength to strength at the Japanese box office. Despite the fourth weekend, it remained the go-to choice of audience leaving behind rivals like Jurassic World Rebirth and Crayon Sinchan 2. The dark animated fantasy action film is set to beat The Mugen Train, yet again and rewrite history. Scroll below for the day 24 update!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Collection (Japan)

As per Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has concluded its fourth weekend accumulating an estimated $11.8 million. It added $5 million to the kitty, witnessing 19% growth compared to $4.2 million earned on Saturday. The overall domestic collection concludes at ¥21.03 billion ($142.8 million) after 24 days.

It has also registered 15.2 million admissions, and became 10th most watched film ever in the domestic market.

Beats One Piece Film: Red

Infinity Castle has now emerged as the 6th highest-grossing film at the Japanese box office. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of One Piece Film: Red in the localy currency, which concluded its lifetime at ¥20.34 billion ($148.2 million) in 2022.

Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is now inches away from axing Your Name (¥25.17 billion) and becoming the #5 highest-grosser of all time in Japan.

Set to knock down The Mugen Train again!

Demon Slayer: The Infinity Castle earlier became the fastest film to cross the ¥10 billion mark in Japan. It achieved the milestone in only 8 days, leaving behind The Mugen Train, which took 10 days.

Akaza Returns is now set to become the fatest film to cross the ¥25 billion milestone in Japan. The Mugen Train had reportedly achieve the feat in 38 days.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Summary (20 days)

Day 1: ¥1.64 billion ($11.2million)

Day 3: ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million)

Day 4: ¥7.31 billion ($49.7 million)

Day 7: ¥10.7 billion ($72.4 million)

Day 14: ¥15.17 billion ($102.2 million)

Day 17: ¥17.84 billion ($119.6 million)

Day 20: ¥18.89 billion ($128.2 million)

Day 24: ¥21.03 billion ($142.8 million)

