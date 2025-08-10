The craze for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 – Akaza Returns is unimaginable in Japan. Released on July 18, 2025, Haruo Sotozaki’s dark animated fantasy action film is still the #1 choice of the audience. It has now emerged as the 7th highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. Scroll below for a detailed day 22 report!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle at the Japan Box Office

As per the latest estimates, Infinity Castle has added $4.2 million to its box office collection on day 22. It witnessed only a 38.2% drop from last Saturday, which is impressive. Akaza Returns continues to dominate the Japan box office, giving Jurassic World Rebirth, Kokuho and other releases a run for their money.

The cumulative total of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at the Japanese box office stands around ¥20.31 billion ($137.9 million) after 22 days. It has also registered a staggering 14.7 million ticket sales and has become the 12th most-watched film of all time in Japan. In that process, the Ufotable production also surpassed the admissions of Ponyo (12.9 million) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (14 million).

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now the 7th highest-grossing film in Japan

Yes, you heard that right! In just over three weeks, Infinity Castle has emerged as the #7 highest-grosser in Japan in local currency. With a spectacular third Saturday, it has crossed the lifetime earnings of Princess Mononoke, which earned ¥19.60 billion, about $190 million in 2004.

Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has also axed the earnings of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which earned ¥20.3 billion in the local currency, about $163.7 million in 2001.

Today, it will surpass One Piece Film: Red and steal the 6th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in Japan:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train – ¥40.43 billion Spirited Away – ¥31.68 billion Titanic – ¥27.77 billion Frozen – ¥25.50 billion Your Name – ¥25.17 billion One Piece Film: Red – ¥20.33 billion Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns – ¥20.31 billion Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – ¥20.30 billion Princess Mononoke – ¥20.18 billion Howl’s Moving Castle – ¥19.60 billion

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Summary (20 days)

Day 1: ¥1.64 billion ($11.2million)

Day 3: ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million)

Day 4: ¥7.31 billion ($49.7 million)

Day 7: ¥10.7 billion($72.4million)

Day 14: ¥15.17 billion ($102.2 million )

) Day 17: ¥17.84 billion ($ 119.6 million)

($ Day 20: ¥18.89 billion ($128.2 million)

Day 22: ¥20.31 billion ($137.9 million)

