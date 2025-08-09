Brad Pitt’s critically acclaimed Formula One sports drama F1 continues to speed past major box office milestones. After racing ahead of 2025 releases like Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners, it outpaced World War Z to become the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt’s career.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed over $558 million at the box office worldwide. Now, it has its sights set on overtaking a Grand Prix–set spy comedy from the 2010s. Read on to find out which film it is and how close F1 is to surpassing it at the global box office.

F1 Set To Surpass This Grand Prix-Set Spy Comedy

That film is the 2011 animated spy comedy Cars 2, a box-office hit for Pixar and the highest-grossing entry in the Cars trilogy, despite its lukewarm critical reception. Here’s how F1 and Cars 2 stack up at the global box office, and just how close F1 is to overtaking it.

F1 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $175.7 million

International – $382.3 million

Worldwide – $558 million

Cars 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $191.4 million

International – $368.4 million

Worldwide – $559.8 million

As you can see, F1 is now just under $2 million shy of overtaking Cars 2 at the global box office. With its current momentum, it’s only a matter of time before the racing drama speeds past this animated hit.

Brad Pitt’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies

Here are the five highest-grossing movies with Brad Pitt as the lead actor or in a major role, according to global box office figures from Box Office Mojo:

F1 (2025) – $558.1 million World War Z (2013) – $540.5 million Troy (2004) – $497.4 million Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) – $487.3 million Ocean’s Eleven (2001) – $450.7 million

F1 – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

