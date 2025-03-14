The trailer for Brad Pitt’s Formula One movie, F1, is out now! Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun: Maverick, directed this action-packed feature film, which is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Chad Oman.

The story revolves around Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), dubbed “the greatest that never was,” FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s, whose career came to an end after an accident on the track. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team on the verge of collapse.

Ruben convinces Sonny to return to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him, and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

In addition to Brad Pitt, F1 also stars Damron Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem in pivotal roles. The movie was shot during Grand Prix weekends when the team competed against the titans of the sport. While Kosinski directed the film, Ehren Kruger provided the screenplay, and Daniel Lupi executive-produced it.

Kosinski’s creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan, and composer Hans Zimmer, collaborated behind the scenes with him.

Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the F1 movie worldwide. It will be released in cinemas in India and the US on June 27, 2025. Check out the trailer of F1 below:

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Lily Allen’s Explosive Comeback: Revenge Album Set To Expose David Harbour’s Cheating Scandal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News