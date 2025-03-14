Ever since Khloe Kardashian’s podcast titled Khloe In Wonder Land first started, the fans have gotten a lot of glimpses into her life and the lives of her family consisting of the Kardashians and the Jenners. A recent episode saw Khloe hosting her mother Kris Jenner onto the popular podcast show.

The episode gave fans more trivia and details about the reality television family they already watch on Hulu’s series The Kardashians. Khloe also revealed that she had to undergo therapy after she heard Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, who was Bruce Jenner at the time, get intimate as she was hiding under their bed. Here’s everything she shared about the shocking incident.

Khloe Kardashian Hid Under Kris & Caitlyn Jenner’s Bed While They Got Intimate

During the episode, Khloe opened up about how once she was playing hide and seek was hiding under the bed of their room. Nobody was able to find her, and she fell asleep in the process but woke up after hearing the sounds and was left traumatized. Kris chimed in, “You didn’t get caught and you decided to stay there because it sounded exciting, and you got an earful.”

She then joked, “And you being tortured for the rest of your life is exactly what you deserve.” When Kris asked Khloe if those sounds would ever leave her brain, the latter replied, “No, they won’t.” The mother of six added, “No one came to find us for a while because I think you guys were so mortified as I would be too,” referring to the embarrassing situation that happened.

Khloe continued, “I knew what was happening. Gross. I can’t even think about this anymore.” For the unversed, Kris was married to Bruce Jenner from 1991 to 2014, and they share two daughters Kendall and Kylie. Bruce then transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner. She has two children from a marriage prior to Kris. On the other hand, Kris had four children before meeting her.

She was married to Rob Kardashain who died in 2003. They have four kids together namely Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Robert Kardashian. This makes the Kardashian-Jenner family have six children with 5 girls and 1 boy, who now have families of their own now.

The Kardashian & Jenner Family

Kim was last married to Kanye West with whom she has four kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kourtney is married to Travis Barker and has a son named Rocky with him. She also has three kids, namely son Mason, daughter Penelope and Reign with former boyfriend Scott Disick.

Khloe has two kids, daughter True and son Tatum with former boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kylie has two kids, daughter Stormi and son Aire with former boyfriend Travis Scott. Kendall is the only one who does not have any kids. Rob has a daughter Dream with former girlfriend Blac Chyna.

