American television personality Rob Kardashian may not be as famous as his sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, but he often made headlines for his affairs. He dated multiple women, and one of them was a pop star, Rita Ora.

They supposedly had a brief relationship in 2012. But nobody actually knew until he exposed her on social media for supposedly having a relationship with him. He asserted that Ora concealed their relationship out of concern for how it would impact her career.

As reported by Daily Mail, Rob Kardashian took to Twitter and began to rant about how Rita Ora cheated on him with 20 other people while she was in a relationship with him. He wrote, “She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together. How can a woman who is so busy trying to start her own career have time to be with so many dudes all while in a relationship?!” And he added: “I am actually disgusted.”

Before Rob had second thoughts and removed his tweets, they had been live for around 30 minutes, but not before they became viral. After deleting the tweets, Rob remained mute on the subject for a while, promoting his line of designer socks.

Then, Rob Kardashian came back with increased vigour, tweeting a string of scathing remarks attacking Rita’s “loyalty” and “self-respect” and referring to her as “sloppy.” “Respect thyself,” he wrote, referring to himself as ‘a Faithful man’. “When a woman cheats on you with one man, I can live with that,” he claimed. “People make mistakes, trust me. I have forgiven numerous times…” Rob Kardashian wrote.

However, years later, Rita Ora cleared the air regarding the accusations levied by Rob. During a conversation with The Daily Telegraph, she said, “I never thought it was actually a relationship, in all honesty. I never mentally defined it as ‘boyfriend, girlfriend.’ When I split up with him, I said, ‘It’s because I’m never there, I don’t know how to do it.’ That’s all I said, then … the rest happened. He obviously felt that creating myths was the way forward.”

