Veteran Hollywood star Helen Mirren, who has known Hollywood icon Harrison Ford for more than 3 decades, in a recent interview claimed how she had to pretend to be cool in order to film particular scenes for their drama series 1923. The legendary star also added that she was very excited to hop into bed with the 80-year-old actor.

Helen Mirren earlier worked with Harrison Ford in a 1986 movie called The Mosquito Coast. In her latest interview, the 77-year-old actress could not stop praising Ford. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Entertainment Weekly, Helen Mirren stated, “I had to be in the bed with him, you know. I’m dressed up to here. But I’m lying there and I’m thinking, ‘I’m in bed with Harrison Ford.’ I was so excited, I can’t tell you. I had to pretend to be cool.” The Academy Award-winning actress then quipped, “Don’t tell him. Promise me.” Further talking about Ford, Mirren said, “He’s amazing. He really is. The stature he’s held, as a major humongous movie star, all that time, at the same time as somebody who doesn’t love the limelight. He has this interior quality to him.”

Helen Mirren continued, “He’s come to a place where he can be easy with other actors. It’s immensely generous and incredibly professional. Not remotely spoiled movie star at all. I genuinely love him.” She then jokingly added, “If I wasn’t married…”

Harrison Ford too earlier praised Helen Mirren saying the British actress was still s*xy adding, “It’s been remarkable to watch her. There’s a lot of physical action [on 1923], and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don’t imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren.”

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will soon be seen in the prequel to Yellowstone called 1923. For the unversed, this is also being dubbed as a sequel to drama miniseries 1883.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Ana De Armas Breaks Silence On Replacing Gal Gadot As Wonder Woman In The DCEU, Says “Well, I Feel Like…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News