‘American Psycho’ actor Josh Lucas is set to return to his role for the fifth season of the hit drama series ‘Yellowstone’, reports ‘Variety’. In the show, the actor plays the younger version of main character John Dutton (essayed by Kevin Costner).

Advertisement

Television network Paramount Network made the announcement with regards to Lucas’s return on Friday (Pacific Standard Time). As per ‘Variety’, Josh Lucas will return in a recurring capacity to the series, after having last appeared in an episode of the show’s second season in 2019.

Advertisement

Other returning recurring cast members include Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein, who play the younger versions of main characters Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, and Jacki Weaver, who plays Caroline Warner. Previous recurring cast members Moses Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz have been upped to series regulars for the new season.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, ‘Yellowstone’ follows the Dutton family, a powerful Montana clan that operate the largest cattle ranch in the United States, as they navigate inter-personal rivalries and external forces seeking to gain control of the ranch’s land.

Costner headlines the series, which also stars Reilly, Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.

Sheridan and Linson executive produce the series with Art Linson, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studio.

Must Read: Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Day 1: Leads Quite Good On Friday, Helps The Exhibition Sector In India Breathe Easy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram