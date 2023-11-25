Paramount’s blockbuster TV show “Yellowstone” features some of the biggest A-listers in the industry. The series was released in 2018 and was a mega-hit instantly owing to not only its star-studded cast but an amazing direction and cinematography. With a stellar cast that includes Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser, “Yellowstone” has effortlessly garnered widespread attention and acclaim. The show revolves around the Dutton family and their control over the largest ranch in America.

It follows the Dutton patriarch, John Dutton (played by Costner) as he tries to protect his ranch and navigates his family through the challenges and conflicts that arise.

“Yellowstone” has a very well-thought-out premise and an even more complex group of characters. While they may not all be likable, they dominate the series with complex character arcs. Here are the top 5 characters in “Yellowstone.”

Beth Dutton

Most viewers have a love-hate relationship with Beth Dutton. But Kelly Rielly has done such an amazing job of bringing out the complexity of this character. Her performance creates that perfect woman who can be both tough and gentle when she has to be. She is Dutton’s only daughter and is cold, assertive, intimidating, and extremely calculating. Some may even call her heartless. But when it comes to the people she loves, she is willing to tone everything down and go above and beyond for them.

Rip Wheeler

Rip Wheeler is the ranch hand at Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He was an orphan and was taken in by John Dutton, who gave him a place to live and grow up. This makes Rip extremely loyal to John. Rip is also Beth Dutton’s love interest and eventual husband. His character arc is simple — a giant sweetheart with occasional violent outbursts used solely to defend the Dutton family and their ranch.

Kayce Dutton

While Rip Wheeler may be the simplest character on “Yellowstone” in terms of personality, Kayce Dutton is truly where the bar is at in terms of principles. He’s a loving husband, father, son, and brother who has always tried to protect the interests of everyone he loves despite dealing with his inner demons. Kayce is John’s youngest son and a former Navy SEAL. He’s compassionate, humble, respectful, and the only character on this show that does not plot.

John Dutton

Kevin Costner’s character, John Dutton, is the owner of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and the patriarch of the Dutton family. John is a widower who lost his wife early on and had to raise his children himself. He’s calm, composed, powerful, and doesn’t wield under any sort of pressure. That is exactly why he’s kept the ranch alive and his family together.

Jimmy Hurdstram

Jimmy Hurdstram is a lowly ranch worker at the Yellowstone ranch who worked as a drug dealer before and has changed his ways for the better. While Jimmy may not be one of the main characters on the show, but he definitely is one of the most liked. He has a wholesome, down-to-earth personality that almost every viewer can relate to. There’s no animosity in his character and he’s just a ranch boy trying to fix his ways and be better.

“Yellowstone” currently has five seasons, and the second part of the fifth season is scheduled to premiere in November 2024.

Must Read: Friends’ Chandler Bing, AKA Matthew Perry, To Get A Show-Stopping Tribute From Jennifer Aniston & Other Cast Members At Emmy Awards? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News