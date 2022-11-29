SS Rajamouli – who is still basking in the success of his last release, the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR, is all set for his next. The acclaimed filmmaker will be working alongside the Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu in the actor’s untitled next SSMB29. So are any details about this big-budget project out?

Well, as per a recent media report, the Bahubali filmmaker is looking at making the Mahesh-starrer on the lines of Harrison Ford-led Indiana Jones. You read that right. As per the director’s own confession, he is looking to make an adventurous film. Read on.

During a recent interaction with a Hollywood media publication – as reported by Pinkvilla, director SS Rajamouli talked about his next, tentatively titled SSMB 29, with Mahesh Babu. Talking about the actor, the RRR maker said Babu is a huge star in Telugu. Rajamouli further added, “I wanted to do an adventurous film on the lines of Indiana Jones for a long time and I felt it is the right time to do this.”

SS Rajamouli stated that Mahesh Babu looks good as an adventure hero and is the perfect fit for the role. We are sure the expectations from this film are humongous as fans of the Telugu actor are eager to see their demigod in an action-adventure film.

As per the report, Rajamouli mentioned that SSM29 will be a globe-trotting adventure and the script of this highly anticipated film will be written by his father Vijayendra Prasad. Reportedly, the pre-production work on the film has already begun and the filmmaker will start the recce for the yet-untitled film soon. While reports claim the film will go on floors in early 2023, confirmation about the rest of the cast and crew of the movie is not available yet. More details about this biggie will be revealed soon.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has collaborated with director Trivikram Srinivas for his next, tentatively titled SSMB28 featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The makers have announced that this venture will release in theatres across the globe on 28th April 2023. As for SS Rajamouli, the filmmaker’s latest blockbuster RRR is in the race for Oscars 2023. The film has sent nominations under various categories including Best Film, Best Actor, and more.

