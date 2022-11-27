Director-actor Rishab Shetty is on a cloud nine post the historical box office success of Kantara. With so much fame and unprecedented success in the kitty, the film will reportedly see its part 2 happening and the latest report states that it might come sooner than expected. Keep reading to know more.

The Rishab Shetty directorial strike the right chords with the audience and saw one of the best trendings in the history of Indian cinema. Be it footfalls, box office records or word-of-mouth, the film did things that no one never imagined in their dreams. Considering such a momentum, Rishab is already in the mode for part 2.

For Kantara 2, Rishab Shetty has also left his film ‘Bachelor Party’ directed by 777 Charlie fame Rakshit Shetty and none other than his co-star Diganth Manchale confirmed that Rishab has taken an exit from the film for the sequel of Kantara, while talking to YouTuber Madhu Sudan Gowda.

Diganth Manchale said, “We had announced Bachelor Party, but then Rishab is nowhere to be found these days. We are very proud that he made a film that has got national recognition. He said that he is now going to make Kantara 2, and will be busy with that, so we are looking at replacing him in the film.”

Meanwhile, it was in the month of September, the announcement of Bachelor Party with Rishab Shetty was made. This announcement was made before Kantara’s release.

In the other news, we hear that Rishab Shetty quit Bachelor Party due to creative differences with director-actor Rakshit Shetty. However, none of them has confirmed the same.

