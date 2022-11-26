The Kannada film Kantara had a phenomenal run at the box office upon its release on September 30. While the film became a blockbuster soon due to positive word of mouth but landed in controversy after Kerala-based rock band, Thaikkudam Bridge, accused the makers of copying their song Navarasam and took legal action against them.

After the theatrical run, the Kannada film was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. Fans were thrilled to watch the film online but they were disappointed to see the changes that were made to the song Varaha Roopam, owing to the accusation made by the Thaikkudam Bridge.

However, now it seems fans can finally watch the original version of Varaha Roopam in Kantara as Kozhikode District Court in Kerala dismissed the band’s plea citing lack of jurisdiction. As per the India Today report, the court passed an interim order against the Varaha Roopam song stands canceled.

Previously, Thaikkudam Bridge took to Facebook to react to the removal of the song following its release on the OTT platform. The official social media handle of the Kerala-based rock band wrote, “Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarized version of our song N A V A R A S A M from the movie KANTARA. Justice Prevails. Thanks to our Attorney: Satish Murthi & our mentor Mathrubhumi for their unstinted support. Thanks to our musician fraternity, fans, and media who extended their wholehearted support to fight for their rights.”

As for the Kannada blockbuster, the film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty who also stars in the film as the Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali. The film received acclaim from critics, who praised the cast performances and proper showcasing of the Bhoota Kola, action sequences, editing, soundtrack, and musical score.

