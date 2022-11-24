The Kannada film Kantara, which was released in September, took the box office by storm and left cash registers ringing. The thriller became the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, as well as the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022.

After the successful theatrical run, Rishab Shetty’s film landed in controversy following the OTT release. Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge recently alleged that the song Varaha Roopam used in the Kannada film was a copy of their song, Navarasam, and sought legal action against Amazon Prime.

Back in October, Thaikkudam Bridge took to social media and shared a statement that read, “We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP Navarasam and Varaha Roopam in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws.”

It also added, “From our standpoint the line between Inspired and Plagiarized is distinct and indisputable, and therefore, we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgment of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie’s creative team.”

Following the legal action taken by Thaikkudam Bridge, Amazon Prime removed the song from the film Kantara. The former even took to their social media handle to share an update that the OTT platform removed the song from the film. “Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song N A V A R A S A M from the movie KANTARA. Justice Prevails. Thanks to our Attorney: Satish Murthi & our mentor Mathrubhumi for their unstinted support. Thanks to our musician fraternity, fans and media who extended their wholehearted support to fight for their rights.”

The OTT platform released the Kannada thriller with new version of Varaha Roopam but fans are disappointed with it. Here’s how fans reacted:

When you eagerly wait for #KantaraOnPrime and then see new version of varaha roopam.. pic.twitter.com/ABqEvdzM75 — MicroMan (@mahendra_swamy) November 24, 2022

#KantaraOnPrime Feel this bgm,🔥 but new version is 😡🤮 varaha roopam theatre version was materpeice, please try to add this song or remove the movie from Amazon prime.#varaharoopam pic.twitter.com/ImPuSIXYtK — A Ajay🗯️ (@AlisonajayKumar) November 23, 2022

The soul of Kantara "Varaha Roopam" has been altered in the OTT version. It doesn't feel like Kantara anymore. Man, this is depressing 🥲😐 pic.twitter.com/1nlGScbC5a — Viṣṇugupta (@MahaAmatya) November 23, 2022

Dear @hombalefilms why you release this #Kantara on #AmazonPrime?You can take ur time and you can release the film after resolving the issue of #varaharoopam song,this version is not fitted,Plz stop this version streaming in #AmazonPrime,plz bring back #oldversionofvaraharoopam pic.twitter.com/KJS0GX1oeO — kohlibhakt (@Pavancool06J) November 23, 2022

