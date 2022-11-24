Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, is among the legendary Tamil artists who is not only known for his stellar acting skills but also for his phenomenal dancing and singing talent. While there are many celebrities who land in trouble or spark a controversy that become a buzz on the internet in a jiffy, even Thalapathy Vijay had to go through the same because of his car.

Thalapathy Vijay has showcased his talent in a variety of movies including Coimbatore Mappillai, Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Endrendrum Kadhal, Velayudham, Master, Beast, Sarkar, Azhagiya Tamil Magan, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Naalaiya Theerpu, Rajavin Parvaiyile and many other iconic movies.

On the other hand, a report by Pinkvilla recently claimed that Thalapathy Vijay was fined by the Chennai traffic police for not following the traffic norms. As the actor recently attended a fans’ meet in Chennai at Vijay Makkal Iyakkam office, the videos of the actor entering and exiting the premise went viral on social media. Later on, the reports came in revealing that the actor has been charged with a fine of Rs 500 for using black-tined glasses in his car. It was also mentioned that the police will make sure that the black tinted glasses are removed from the actor’s car.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, there have been many other actors who have been fined for similar reasons. The list includes Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Manchu Manoj, Trivikram Srinivas Kalyan Ram and many more. For those who are unaware, the Supreme Court has banned the use of tinted glass and has asserted that a vehicle’s window must be transparent.

On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the 2022 movie Beast in which he played the role of Agent Veera. He is now set to appear in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial Varisu in which he will be sharing screen space with noted actors namely Rashmika Mandanna, Srikanth, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Ganesh Venkatraman, etc. The film is slated to hit the screens on 12 January 2023.

